Mile Jedinak leads Aston Villa departures as club release eight

Mile Jedinak celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League with Aston Villa

Mile Jedinak is one of eight players Aston Villa have released just a week after securing a return to the Premier League.

Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn helped Villa seal a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship play-off victory over Derby on Monday.

Preparations for their top-flight return is already underway with the club announcing Jedinak's departure along with Alan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Albert Adomah, Glenn Whelan, Ritchie De Laet, Mark Bunn and Micah Richards.

Signed from Crystal Palace in August 2016, the 34-year-old Jedinak made 16 appearances for Villa this season as well as scoring in the play-off semi-final penalty shoot-out victory over West Brom.

Full-back Hutton also became a cult figure at Villa, nicknamed 'the Scottish Cafu', he made 202 appearances over eight seasons with the club.

Boss Dean Smith gave Hutton, 34, the honour of leading out Villa for the club's final league game of the Championship season last month, a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich.

Former Villa captain Elphick is also leaving, having spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Hull, before returning to Villa Park in January and making 11 appearances during the club's promotion push.

Villa's 2017/18 Players' Player of the Year Albert Adomah, who started in the win against Derby, was told on Thursday that his future lies elsewhere.

However, there is little surprise in Micah Richards' departure - the former England and Manchester City defender hasn't made a competitive appearance since October 2016.