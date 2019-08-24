Bolton 0-5 Ipswich: James Norwood scores twice in rout

1:35 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Ipswich. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Ipswich.

Managerless Bolton suffered another defeat as they were ruthlessly beaten 5-0 at home to Ipswich in front of a record low attendance.

The Trotters, who saw boss Phil Parkinson depart in midweek, again fielded a young side and their inexperience showed against a classy Ipswich side.

The crowd of 5,454 was the lowest attendance for a league game at the University of Bolton Stadium in its 22-year history.

James Norwood scored his third goal in as many games when he converted an 18th-minute penalty, following a handball by Harry Brockbank that was furiously protested by the hosts.

The lead was doubled shortly after the interval when Gwion Edwards tapped in after Norwood's initial shot was saved by home goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Town then scored two quickfire goals when Kayden Jackson finished coolly twice in the space of four minutes. First, he tapped in after Edwards' effort came back off a post on the hour, and then he made it 4-0 with a powerful finish.

Norwood compounded Bolton's misery when he fired home a fifth after 72 minutes.