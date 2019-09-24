SmackDown: Charlotte Flair forms Carmella alliance to battle Bayley & Banks

2:57 The battle of the Four Horsewomen has begun to spread through the WWE women's roster, with Carmella now forming a strange alliance with Charlotte Flair The battle of the Four Horsewomen has begun to spread through the WWE women's roster, with Carmella now forming a strange alliance with Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will form a curious alliance with Carmella to battle Bayley and Sasha Banks on tonight's SmackDown.

The Princess of Staten Island - who won the 24/7 title from R-Truth on Raw last night - has found herself embroiled in the civil war which has consumed the Four Horsewomen in the past few weeks.

She surprisingly came to Charlotte Flair's rescue last week to stop a two-on-one attack from SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Banks, who bids to take the Raw crown from Becky Lynch at Hell In A Cell.

It was an interesting move by Carmella, who is a long-term friend of Bayley but who seemingly has little appreciation for the former Hugger's edgier recent actions on both WWE brands.

Tonight, she forms a tag team with Flair to take on Bayley and Banks as the feud between the Horsewomen begins to spread across the women's roster.

Reigns and Bryan to hold talks

Roman Reigns wants to talk to Daniel Bryan to clear the air, and Bryan has agreed to meet with The Big Dog face to face.

This conversation comes after weeks of tension between Reigns and Bryan following the attacks on the former, which were a mystery on SmackDown for several weeks.

After it was revealed that Bryan's protege Erick Rowan was behind the attacks, Bryan had some harsh words for his large ally.

Last week, Rowan and the recently returned Luke Harper even laid out Bryan, and Reigns surprisingly came to Bryan's aid - to no avail. So, are we set for a straightforward two-against-two battle, or will there be another twist in this strange tale?

McMahon bids to end Owens legal action

Shane McMahon has invited Kevin Owens to tonight's SmackDown to settle the $25m lawsuit he served to McMahon last Tuesday.

Owens is hoping to rake in a huge amount of compensatory cash for what he perceives to be his wrongful dismissal from WWE, with the added clause that if he wins, he can then fire Shane-O.

Now it appears McMahon may be open to finding a way to settle the dispute with Owens in a different way...