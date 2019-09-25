SmackDown: Shane McMahon challenged to ladder match by Kevin Owens

3:51 Shane McMahon is facing the prospect of a ladder match with Kevin Owens on next week's SmackDown Shane McMahon is facing the prospect of a ladder match with Kevin Owens on next week's SmackDown

Shane McMahon's legal issues with Kevin Owens could be settled in a unique WWE way on next week's SmackDown - in a ladder match.

McMahon wanted answers as to what Owens would do after he presented him with a $25m legal action for wrongful dismissal last week.

Shane's counter offer was simple: If KO drops the lawsuit, then Shane-O-Mac would drop the fine he had imposed against Owens and reinstate him onto SmackDown.

Owens however maintains he wants to earn the honour of firing McMahon from WWE - and is willing to fight for that stipulation in a match.

As for the type of match, Owens had a very specific idea - put the stipulations down on paper, put that piece of paper in a briefcase and have said briefcase suspended above the ring in a ladder match...

Sasha Banks brutalises Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks brutalises Becky Lynch

Carmella's temporary alliance with Charlotte Flair ended in defeat, with the 24/7 champion - with those championship rules suspended for the match - tapping out to Sasha Banks' Banks Statement to secure victory for her and Bayley.

As the chasing pack arrived to attempt to take Carmella's title, Banks and Bayley used the numbers game to their advantage to take out Flair but that attack was interrupted by the arrival of a certain Becky Lynch.

Lynch defends the Raw women's championship against Banks at Hell In A Cell a week on Sunday and seized some momentum ahead of that by dishing out Bexploders to both her opponent and her associate Bayley.

But the advantage was short lived as Banks found Lynch backstage and secured a brutal revenge, grinding her face against a chain-link fence to make her point in emphatic fashion.

Reigns & Bryan form alliance

Reigns & Bryan form alliance

Erick Rowan kicked off the show by claiming that he and Luke Harper's destruction of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in recent weeks has changed the perception of him and struck fear into the entire WWE locker room. Bryan interrupted Rowan and cut right to the chase: He wanted a fight right there and then.

Bryan targeted Rowan's leg and had the big man on the verge of defeat when he locked in the LeBell Lock, but Luke Harper came out of the crowd and distracted Bryan, providing time for Rowan to connect with two Iron Claw Slams for the win.

The attack continued after the bell, but Roman Reigns hit the scene to even the odds, and Reigns & Bryan cleared the ring of their rivals in what must be one of the strangest WWE alliances of recent times.