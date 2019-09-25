WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Tuesday night's show

1:13 We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves from this week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are on the verge of forming an unusual alliance following last night's intriguing SmackDown.

The pair are joining forces to combat the monstrous duo of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper, while the war between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will next week reach full boil in the form of a WWE career v WWE career ladder match.

This was the final episode of SmackDown in its United States broadcast home on USA Network and the honour of securing the last pinfall went to Kairi Sane, who pinned Mandy Rose to give the Kabuki Warriors a win over Fire & Desire.

