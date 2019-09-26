WWE Lock Up - The Fiend, Rey Mysterio, The Four Horsewomen and Daniel Bryan

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up team once again reunite the four-man crew for a lengthy look at this week's Raw and SmackDown, with plenty of intelligent conversation and hilarious bants form the inner sanctum - plus a bonus trivia challenge!

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake teams up with tech guy champions Faz and TJ with Anton Toloui once again emerging from the darkness for a surprise attack in the studio.

Under the microscope this week: Has The Fiend become overexposed after his many appearances on this week's Raw? Will the latest chapter of Rey Mysterio's underdog story lead him to an unexpected Universal title reign? Have the Four Horsewoman consumed all of the energy the WWE writing team has for the women's division? And surely we aren't already facing up to the prospect of Daniel Bryan returning to the face side of the roster?

With answers to all of these things, the debut of a new quiz feature and TJ's tales of ice-related woe, this week's episode is must-listen material for the discerning WWE fan!