WWE legend The Rock returns to SmackDown live on Sky Sports

0:30 The Rock is back on Sky Sports as part of SmackDown's Friday night debut this week The Rock is back on Sky Sports as part of SmackDown's Friday night debut this week

WWE legend The Rock will return to the debut Friday night episode of SmackDown, live on Sky Sports.

The man who helped shape the wrestling landscape during the golden age of the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been confirmed as a special guest for the show's first airing in its new time slot of 1am BST Saturday on Sky Sports Arena.

The Rock - who has found enormous fame with an acting career since leaving WWE - wrote on Twitter: "FINALLY...I come back home to my WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

"There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there's no place like home. Tequila on me after the show!"

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

The new era of SmackDown kicks off with an already packed show with Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE title and Shane McMahon facing Kevin Owens in a ladder match in which the winner will get to fire the loser from WWE.

There will also be an epic tag-team match between the Four Horsewomen with Sasha Banks and Bayley taking on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Don't miss the Friday night debut of WWE SmackDown live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.