WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar destroys Rey Mysterio - and his son Dominick

Brock Lesnar made his Beast-like presence felt on this week's Raw with a vicious assault on Rey Mysterio and his son.

Lesnar brutally ambushed Mysterio and his son Dominick moments after the legendary luchador kicked the show off by dedicating his upcoming Universal title match against Seth Rollins to his son, who was sitting in the front row.

The Beast struck so fast that Mysterio didn't even have a chance to prepare himself, administering a pair of F-5s before turning his attention to Dominick.

Lesnar manhandled him around the ringside area and suplexed him halfway across the squared circle, ignoring the pleas for leniency from his advocate Paul Heyman and the youngster's father, before shoving a few WWE officials who were trying to stop him.

The net result was that Mysterio was injured and unable to compete in his later match against Rollins, with Rusev immediately brought in to take his place.

Lesnar, meanwhile, heads into Friday night's SmackDown shot at Kofi Kingston's WWE title rippling with confidence and looking stronger than ever.

Raw ends with all-out mayhem

Randy Orton and Baron Corbin were present for Seth Rollins' Universal title bout against Rusev, but those two turned out to be the least astonishing appearances during a bout that got out of hand quickly.

The first unexpected guest was Bobby Lashley, who came to the ramp and was soon joined by Rusev's wife, Lana. The Ravishing Russian, who has been conspicuous by her absence amid rumors of "problems at home," locked lips with Lashley in front of a distraught Rusev.

Moments later, the lights went out, and Rollins got his visitor - Bray Wyatt's Fiend, whose arrival was forecasted on "Firefly Fun House" earlier in the night.

The menacing Fiend didn't wait to make his move, appearing instantly at the side of the ring and locking Rollins in the Mandible Claw during the final moments of the show in a preview of what might be to come at Hell In A Cell.

Flair and Hogan to coach Crown Jewel teams

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan were guests on Miz TV, where the crowd implored them - almost certainly tongue in cheek - for 'one last match'.

Flair seemed pretty receptive to that idea, but instead the two Hall of Famers will be coaching teams of five superstars at Crown Jewel event on October 31 as a way to settle their differences.

They've even got captains lined up, as Hogan will be represented by Universal champion Seth Rollins, and Flair has tapped up his former Evolution running mate Randy Orton to lead his squad.