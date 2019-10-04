WWE: The Rock returns on stacked SmackDown for Friday night debut

The Rock makes a long-awaited return to SmackDown tonight in its new Friday night broadcast slot on Sky Sports

The Rock - one of the biggest stars in WWE history - returns to SmackDown in its new Friday night slot on Sky Sports.

Dwayne Johnson is scheduled to appear on the debut episode of the show in its new broadcast slot of 1am, late on Friday nights on Sky Sports Arena.

The 'Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment' has provided countless SmackDown memories and looks to add another chapter to his already glorious wrestling career.

Randy Orton has already suggested the pair have a WrestleMania match to establish which of the duo is the better third generation wrestling star, and there are others who may look to make a name for themselves by stepping up to one of the biggest names the business has ever known.

Lesnar challenges for WWE title

Kofi Kingston is adamant on being a fighting champion, but Brock Lesnar is determined to make the WWE champion regret that mindset.

After The New Day secured a six-man tag-team victory over Randy Orton and The Revival, The Beast returned to deliver Kingston a challenge and then a brutal F-5.

He then followed that up with a similarly savage attack on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick to cement his position as the dominant force on both brands.

Could Lesnar win the title and ensure the new era of SmackDown kicks off with a real bang?

Owens v McMahon, career v career

Kevin Owens hasn't been able to escape the ire of Shane McMahon during his SmackDown tenure, and it's continually put his WWE career in jeopardy.

As a last resort, Owens threatened Shane with a $25m wrongful dismissal lawsuit but then offered McMahon an alternative settlement for their dispute.

The rivals agreed to put their careers on the line in a Ladder Match on tonight's Friday night premiere with the loser fired from WWE.

Signed documents from both competitors agreeing to the stipulations will be placed in a briefcase hanging above the ring. The first to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase will win the right to terminate the other's WWE employment.

Four Horsewomen collide in tag-team war

The Four Horsewomen have transformed the WWE's women's division and now are determined to define it for a generation.

The awkward pairing of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will team up in an attempt to end the ongoing attacks from Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The two teams also went head to head in a tag battle last month, and with Lynch defending her Raw women's title against Banks at Hell In A Cell on Sunday night, this will definitely be a match to watch closely.