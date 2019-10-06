WWE Hell In A Cell: Seth Rollins prepares to enter Hell with The Fiend

The Fiend is on the verge of winning the WWE Universal title at Hell In A Cell tonight

The Fiend bids to cap a remarkable start to WWE life when he takes on Seth Rollins for the Universal title tonight.

The pair will clash in the feature match at Hell In A Cell, live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight, one of two contests to take place in the cell structure in Sacramento.

The Fiend is the latest supernatural creation from the macabre mind of Bray Wyatt and he has been presented perfectly over the past few months, to the point where he is arguably the hottest act in WWE today.

In Rollins he is up against an opponent whom for many years Wyatt, in his Firefly Fun House skits, has promised to "see in Hell" and a man who is faced with an almost impossible task inside the Cell.

There seems to be little prospect of the Fiend losing the match as that would kill his momentum stone dead and immediately deprive him of the aura he has created over several mysterious months.

Rollins is in almost an identical situation to the one presenting itself to his fiance Becky Lynch - a defending champion taking on a heel opponent who arrives in the match with a fresh coat of paint and a decent head of steam.

Becky Lynch faces Sasha Banks inside the punishing steel of the Hell In A Cell

Lynch's opponent - also in the Cell - is Sasha Banks, and a win for her is perhaps even more logical than one for the Fiend.

Banks returned to WWE last month and has displayed a mean streak which must be capitalised on with a big moment, and everything is pointing towards Lynch moving back to SmackDown to again become the face of that brand in its new American broadcast slot.

As it stands, there are - curiously - only four matches scheduled for Hell In A Cell, but that will almost certainly change, possible with an open challenge or two.

Only one of those matches is for a title, too, with Bayley defending the SmackDown women's championship against perennial foe Charlotte Flair, meaning the Four Horsewomen make up half of the event in California.

The other confirmed match sees the unlikely alliance of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan take on Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

