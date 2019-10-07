WWE: Controversial end to Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event

There was a controversial finish to the Seth Rollins-Fiend match at Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell ended in enormous controversy with a bizarre refereeing decision bringing the main event to an end.

The match official called for the match between The Fiend and Universal champion Seth Rollins to end when the latter used a sledgehammer on his opponent.

Rollins had already hit The Fiend with several of his Stomp finishers, a Pedigree, a chair, a ladder and a tool box in a vicious fight between the pair for WWE's top singles title.

But the referee decided the sledgehammer was a step too far and called for the bell to signal the end of the match, a decision which did not go down well with the Sacramento crowd.

Although The Fiend overpowered Rollins - and even drew blood with a Mandible Claw - the crowd made their displeasure known with a loud chorus of boos.

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were involved in a brutal match for the Raw women's title

The evening's other Hell In A Cell match also saw an outcome which went against the predictions of many when Becky Lynch retained the Raw women's championship against Sasha Banks.

In a superb, weapon-filled match, Lynch picked up the win with a Dis-Arm-Her following an Avalanche Bexploder onto a stack of chairs.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the new WWE women's tag-team champions

The event saw two title changes, with Charlotte Flair winning her 10th WWE women's title when she forced Bayley to tap out to the Figure Eight.

Kairi Sane and Asuka are the new women's tag team champions after defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka pinned Cross for the victory after downing her with a spray of green mist to the face.