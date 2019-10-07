WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE: Controversial end to Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event

Last Updated: 07/10/19 7:52am

There was a controversial finish to the Seth Rollins-Fiend match at Hell In A Cell
There was a controversial finish to the Seth Rollins-Fiend match at Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell ended in enormous controversy with a bizarre refereeing decision bringing the main event to an end.

The match official called for the match between The Fiend and Universal champion Seth Rollins to end when the latter used a sledgehammer on his opponent.

Rollins had already hit The Fiend with several of his Stomp finishers, a Pedigree, a chair, a ladder and a tool box in a vicious fight between the pair for WWE's top singles title.

Live WWE Late Night Raw

October 8, 2019, 1:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

But the referee decided the sledgehammer was a step too far and called for the bell to signal the end of the match, a decision which did not go down well with the Sacramento crowd.

Although The Fiend overpowered Rollins - and even drew blood with a Mandible Claw - the crowd made their displeasure known with a loud chorus of boos.

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were involved in a brutal match for the Raw women's title
Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were involved in a brutal match for the Raw women's title

The evening's other Hell In A Cell match also saw an outcome which went against the predictions of many when Becky Lynch retained the Raw women's championship against Sasha Banks.

In a superb, weapon-filled match, Lynch picked up the win with a Dis-Arm-Her following an Avalanche Bexploder onto a stack of chairs.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are the new WWE women's tag-team champions
Asuka and Kairi Sane are the new WWE women's tag-team champions

The event saw two title changes, with Charlotte Flair winning her 10th WWE women's title when she forced Bayley to tap out to the Figure Eight.

Also See:

Kairi Sane and Asuka are the new women's tag team champions after defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka pinned Cross for the victory after downing her with a spray of green mist to the face.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Hell In A Cell!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Triple H exclusive!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK