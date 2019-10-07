Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch get brutal in the Hell In A Cell

0:54 Becky Lynch’s Raw women’s championship was on the line against Sasha Banks in a very hard-hitting match at Hell in a Cell. Take a look at the best moments here Becky Lynch’s Raw women’s championship was on the line against Sasha Banks in a very hard-hitting match at Hell in a Cell. Take a look at the best moments here

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch took the brutality to a whole new level in their Hell In A Cell match on Sunday night.

The Raw women's championship was on the line when the pair squared off inside the steel structure in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

But title gold was only part of what was at stake in this enormously violent match between two competitors whose contempt for each other has been writ clear in recent weeks.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

That enmity was double underlined in indelible ink in the Cell, where the combatants took things to a new level in a contest which will be among many people's selections as the match of the year.

Chairs, kendo sticks, ladders and a table were all put to good use as Banks and Lynch left nothing behind in their pursuit of the title - and the complete annihilation of the other.

The outcome of the match also suggests things are not over between these two - click on the video above to check out the most brutal moments from this unique bout!