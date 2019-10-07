Tyson Fury to appear on WWE Raw

2:17 After clinching an eight-man tag team victory, Braun Strowman taunted Tyson Fury to meet him in the ring After clinching an eight-man tag team victory, Braun Strowman taunted Tyson Fury to meet him in the ring

WWE will give Tyson Fury the chance to address his SmackDown actions live on tonight's Raw on Sky Sports Arena.

Fury jumped over the barricade in an attempt to escalate his confrontation with Braun Strowman on last week's Friday night debut of SmackDown.

The security team at the Staples Center in Los Angeles quickly intervened to prevent the heavyweight boxer from coming to blows with Strowman, with whom he had earlier exchanged a good-natured interaction.

Fury, who was attending the event with his family, was incensed when Strowman sent Dolph Ziggler crashing into him and sent him crashing down into his seat.

He will now be given the opportunity to make a live address to the crowd amid speculation a match with Strowman could be on the horizon.

There was a controversial finish to the Seth Rollins-Fiend match at Hell In A Cell

Will The Fiend get his revenge?

Despite being buried under a mountain of steel - chairs, a ladder and a tool box - The Fiend was not defeated in his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins and neither did the latter lose his Universal title.

The official result is that the bout was a 'no contest' as the referee called for the bell after Rollins had attempted to hit the Fiend with a sledgehammer.

That outcome was a strange and controversial one, with many fans in the Sacramento arena booing and chanting for refunds.

Whatever the fans' response - and it has been almost entirely negative - this program is almost certainly not over, and there has to be a response on tonight's Raw.

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch turned up the brutality to the maximum at Hell In A Cell

Banks to come back for Becky?

Becky Lynch's win over Sasha Banks - also inside Hell In A Cell - was decisive, and actually means she has now beaten the Boss in back-to-back pay-per-views.

Banks tapped out to a Dis-Arm-Her after an avalanche Bexploder suplex onto a pile of chairs at the end of a match in which both women turned the brutality up to 11.

That should probably be that for Banks, but she remains a huge star on Raw, and if she was not brought back to eventually win the title, what was the purpose of her return?