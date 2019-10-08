WWE Hell In A Cell highlights - the best of the action in our bite-sized package

The dust has settled on this year's Hell In A Cell - and here are the best moments from the controversial WWE event.

The event in Sacramento, California ended in strange circumstances, with fans showing their confusion and displeasure at the outcome of the main event match between Bray Wyatt's Fiend and Universal champion Seth Rollins.

Prior to that, there had been plenty of eye-catching action, with weapons and destruction everywhere as the ring was uniquely bathed in red light for the first time.

Earlier in the evening, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks had been involved in a similar war inside the Hell In A Cell, and there was lots of drama elsewhere on an intriguing card.

