WWE Lock Up - The Draft analysed, exclusive Bayley interview

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up boys are back in town with your weekly dose of intelligent conversation and hilarious bants about all things sports entertainment after WWE presented their annual roster reshuffle with the draft.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Faz and Anton Toloui for a root-and-branch analysis of who went where - and why - and how successful the draft was.

The crew also pick an overall winning brand and contemplate the potential - and enormously sad - destruction of the Firefly Fun House, Bayley's drastic new look and even more drastic heel turn-confirming actions and what could possibly lie ahead for the deposed champion Kofi Kingston.

WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley also joins the Lock Up to discuss her future career plans, potential dream opponents and what really happened with her and Sasha Banks in the locker room at WrestleMania!