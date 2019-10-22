WWE News

WWE's Becky Lynch: It's a monumental moment

Last Updated: 22/10/19 9:31am
2:56
Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are the cover stars for this year's WWE 2K20 game

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns have spoken of their pride at being the cover stars of the new WWE 2K20 video game.

The latest edition of the game, which is released today (October 22) sees Lynch rub shoulders with Reigns as the combined co-stars of the cover artwork.

The honour is a significant one as WWE usually selects their most popular star to grace the cover of the annual update of their game, and is doubly so as this is the first time a female wrestler has done so.

WWE 2K20 include several franchise firsts alongside "streamlined gameplay and a variety of popular modes".

The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen - Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown women's champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Click on the video above to hear the thoughts of Lynch and Reigns about being nominated as the faces of this year's game!

