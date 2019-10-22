WWE News

WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

Last Updated: 22/10/19 1:24pm
2:14
We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE Raw
Cain Velasquez made his presence felt and a rookie upstart almost upset the Universal champion on another chaotic episode of Raw.

Humberto Carrillo was the rookie in question, as he almost took out Seth Rollins with a plucky effort, while the Street Profits made their long-awaited debut in a main event match against The OC.

Click on the video above to sample the best of the action with our bite-sized highlights reel!

