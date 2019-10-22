WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

2:14 We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE Raw We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE Raw

Cain Velasquez made his presence felt and a rookie upstart almost upset the Universal champion on another chaotic episode of Raw.

Humberto Carrillo was the rookie in question, as he almost took out Seth Rollins with a plucky effort, while the Street Profits made their long-awaited debut in a main event match against The OC.

Click on the video above to sample the best of the action with our bite-sized highlights reel!

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.