Brock Lesnar & Cain Velasquez to go face to face on SmackDown

Cain Velasquez will fight former UFC rival Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia on October 31

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez will go face to face on tonight's SmackDown ahead of their WWE title match at Crown Jewel.

The former UFC rivals will compete for Lesnar's WWE championship in Saudi Arabia live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31.

Velasquez dethroned Lesnar as UFC heavyweight champion nine years ago and has had the better of the exchanges between the pair since their WWE match was announced.

Last week he came to the rescue of Rey Mysterio as he was being targeted by Shelton Benjamin, and beat down Lesnar's former training partner.

Tonight, they will go face to face in a bid for one part to establish momentum ahead of their Crown Jewel clash.

Ric Flair completed the selection for his team to face that of Hulk Hogan with the pick of Drew McIntyre

Hogan & Flair booked for Miz TV

With the massive five-on-five Team Hogan v Team Flair showdown at Crown Jewel approaching, both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will sit down with The Miz on tonight's SmackDown.

The Hulkster will be joined by team captain Roman Reigns, Chad Gable and Ali while The Nature Boy won't be stylin', profilin', and limousine riding solo, as Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin will be in tow on his side.

Will The Miz be able to keep a level of civility on his set, or will tempers overflow to provide pre-Crown Jewel fireworks?

Nikki Cross was in bullish mood after winning last week's six-pack challenge for the right to face SmackDown women's champion Bayley

Cross bids for more momentum

Nikki Cross is on the rise, but Mandy Rose isn't ready to fade into the background just yet and will provide opposition for Scotland's contender to Bayley's SmackDown title tonight.

After claiming the victory in last week's six-pack challenge match, Cross earned a title shot when she pinned Rose to clinch the win, before staring down Bayley from the ring.

Will Cross continue to put Bayley on notice, or will The Golden Goddess send her own message to the mere mortals of the division?