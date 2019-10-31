What happens when boxers turn to WWE?

4:27 Watch what happens when boxers turn to WWE... Watch what happens when boxers turn to WWE...

As Tyson Fury prepares for his debut at WWE Crown Jewel, live on Sky Sports Box Office, we look at other boxers who have stepped into the squared circle.

Fury's contest as a WWE competitor will be against 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman and at their final face-off, the British boxer said he's "ready to put on a show" against the "biggest man that he's ever faced" in his professional career.

With Fury stepping into the ring on Thursday, we've dived into our archives so that you can take a trip down memory lane...

Do you remember when 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' Mike Tyson made the headlines at WrestleMania XIV in Boston? What about Floyd Mayweather's unforgettable clash with Big Show at WrestleMania XXIV?

Click on the video at the top to see what happens when boxers turn to WWE and book WWE Crown Jewel on Sky Sports Box Office at 5pm to enjoy Fury's WWE debut in full.