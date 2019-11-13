LISTEN: Lock Up - Bayley exclusive

The Lock Up team speak exclusively to SmackDown champion Bayley and The Revival!

The Lock Up crew return to the inner sanctum after their road trip to Manchester for the live tapings of Raw and SmackDown, where the arena experience was quite different to what the television audience saw!

Sky Sports WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by tech guy tag champions TJ and Faz for a deep dive into all things blue and red after seeing the shows unfold in the flesh.

Bayley stops by for a world exclusive interview about the lack of respect WWE continues to show her and the team also speak to The Revival hours before their heart-breaking tag title loss to the New Day.

The team also break down Tyson Fury's final appearance, take a look at the invasion angle developments - and whether it hurt Imperium and WALTER - and the unseen (by the Manchester crowd) Fiend attack on Daniel Bryan.