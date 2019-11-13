WWE News

CM Punk returns to WWE television as host of show in United States

CM Punk's return to television in the United States could lead to an increased role with WWE
CM Punk made his return to WWE television after an absence of almost six years on Tuesday night, appearing on the company's "Backstage" show in the United States.

The weekly panel program airs on FS1 and this week saw Punk make his debut with a role which has been the subject of speculation for some time.

The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show's final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality," Punk's entrance music during his storied in-ring career.

"It's as simple as this: Just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," Punk told the camera, before adding: "I'll see you here next week."
Triple H told Sky Sports last month that the company was receptive to a CM Punk return
The WWE on FOX Twitter account then confirmed that Punk will make periodic appearances on WWE Backstage beginning next Tuesday.

While the show is not available in the United Kingdom, Punk's return will generate hope among British fans that the issues between him and WWE have been resolved and he could be seen more going forward.

Last month, Triple H told Sky Sports that "the past is the past" and that the company was receptive to again working with Punk, who made his controversial exit in 2015.

