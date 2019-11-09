WWE SmackDown: The Fiend takes out Daniel Bryan in backstage attack

The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan during a converasation with Sami Zayn

The identity of The Fiend's next target was made clear on SmackDown when he viciously assaulted Daniel Bryan backstage.

Bryan was again on the receiving end of a verbal plea from Sami Zayn to join his faction, which now includes Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

The former leader of the Yes movement watched Nakamura and Cesaro beat Shorty G and Ali in a tag match as Zayn looked to impress his potential new recruit.

But he made a swift exit when The Fiend arrived backstage to take down Bryan with a Mandible Claw.

The room was bathed in red light as Bray Wyatt's macabre creation did his thing, attacking someone with who he has previously feuded.

The New Day defeated The Revival to become seven-time tag champions

Tag-team titles change hands

Manchester fans have become accustomed to seeing title switches on their WWE shows in recent years and Friday night was no exception, with new tag-team champions crowned.

The Revival began the night in possession of the blue brand's tag straps but it will be The New Day who go into the Survivor Series triple threat match against Viking Raiders and Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish as SmackDown's representatives.

A Trouble in Paradise on Dash Wilder was enough for the win - and for the New Day team of Kofi Kingston and Big E to begin their seventh tag title reign.

Shayna Baszler blindsided Bayley with another attack on SmackDown

Baszler makes another impact

Sasha Banks debuted new entrance music, and Bayley was on commentary duties for her friend's match with Nikki Cross, but the pair again ended the evening on the back foot.

Banks beat Cross with her Bank Statement submission move but there was no time to celebrate as NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler again ran in to attack Bayley after the bell.

Baszler has been a menacing presence on both Raw and SmackDown in NXT's invasion of the brands and made her presence felt again by laying out the blue brand's women's champion.