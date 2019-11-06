WWE News

Randy Orton agrees new 'five-year' WWE deal

Last Updated: 06/11/19 8:36am

Randy Orton has been with WWE for 17 years
Randy Orton has agreed a new contract with WWE which he claims is for "at least five more years".

The veteran, who is currently on Raw, has been with the company since 2002 and will take his tenure as an active competitor beyond the two-decade mark with his latest contract.

The news was revealed on WWE's new "Backstage" show which airs in the United States as part of their broadcast arrangement with Fox.

After it was confirmed, Orton tweeted: "The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment - #WWE.

"Looking forward to p****ng off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years."

Orton is one of the biggest names in WWE today and works a fairly reduced schedule, although he was selected by Raw in the second round in the annual draft last month.

His most recent program was for the WWE title against then-champion Kofi Kingston, a feud which also involved the rest of the New Day and an Orton alliance with The Revival.

