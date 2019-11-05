WWE: NXT invasion spreads to Raw as Triple H leads second stage of inter-brand war

Triple H and the Undisputed Era led the second stage of NXT's main roster invasion with an attack on Raw.

The Game had earlier interrupted a soul-searching Seth Rollins promo to issue the deposed Universal champion with an offer - return to NXT and start again.

Rollins, who was the first NXT champion, appeared to be considering the offer, when the Undisputed Era arrived on the ring apron seemingly in a bid to influence his decision.

But The OC, led by AJ Styles, arrived to run them off, only to be attacked from behind by NXT wrestlers Dominic Dijakovic and Damien Priest.

That caused the Raw locker room to empty out and a mass brawl ensued at ringside and through the crowd - and it also led to an NXT title match later in the night for Seth Rollins.

Adam Cole's championship gold, however, would remain firmly around his waist as, during the conclusion of the match, Rollins was attacked by Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong for the disqualification finish.

That again led to a major brawl which was broken up by a trademark flip to the outside from Ricochet and an even more eye-catching one from the 320lb Keith Lee.

The invasion was not just limited to the men's division: NXT champion Shayna Baszler interrupted an interview with Becky Lynch as the pair came face to face for the first time.

Although no physical blows were struck, the two exchanged insults and afterwards it was confirmed that Survivor Series will play host to a triple threat match between Baszler, Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Bayley.

Survivor Series will also include a triple threat tag match between the Viking Raiders, The Revival and Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.