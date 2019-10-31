Tyson Fury wins on WWE debut, defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

0:48 Watch the best bits from Tyson Fury's WWE debut at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman Watch the best bits from Tyson Fury's WWE debut at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury made a winning start on his WWE debut, beating Braun Strowman by count-out.

The British boxer took on the 'Monster Among Men' in his professional wrestling debut at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury made his entrance in traditional Saudi dress and surrounded by fireworks and lasers as he stepped into a WWE ring for the first time.

A match which lasted just over eight minutes came to an end when Fury rocked Strowman with a right-hand punch which sent him flying out of the ring.

2:00 Watch as Tyson Fury makes his entrance at WWE Crown Jewel ahead of his match against Braun Strowman Watch as Tyson Fury makes his entrance at WWE Crown Jewel ahead of his match against Braun Strowman

He was unable to get to his feet on the outside of the ring before the referee's count reached 10 and Fury therefore won by count-out.

The Fiend is the new Universal champion after beating Seth Rollins in a falls count anywhere match.

Rollins went through two tables and the Fiend fell into a production area but battled back to win with a Sister Abigail and become the champion in only his third match.

In the opening match of the night, Brock Lesnar retained the WWE championship by forcing Cain Velasquez to submit to a Kimura lock.

After the bout, Rey Mysterio broke the hold by hitting Lesnar with a chair but Velasquez then received an F5 onto a chair as Lesnar put in a dominant performance.

2:01 WWE stars Natalya and Lacey Evans became the first women to take part in a wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel WWE stars Natalya and Lacey Evans became the first women to take part in a wrestling match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel

Natalya beat Lacey Evans' in the history-making first women's match in Saudi Arabia, collecting a tap-out victory with her Sharpshooter submission move.

The OC combination of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are officially the best tag-team in the world after claiming the World Cup and AJ Styles made a successful defence of his United States title against battle royal winner Humberto Carrillo.