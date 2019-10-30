Natalya and Lacey Evans set for Crown Jewel in first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia

Natalya is set to make history as one of the first women to compete in a WWE event in Saudi Arabia

Natalya and Lacey Evans will battle at Crown Jewel, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Thursday, in the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia.

The duel between the dynamic duo was announced at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

WWE Crown Jewel is part of Riyadh Season, which includes more than 100 events over a two-month span featuring world-class entertainment and sports properties.

The two competitors have fought in several high-stakes contests, including an intense Last Woman Standing Match on Monday Night Raw. On that occasion, The Queen of Harts won by powerbombing her foe off the side of the stage and through a table.

Natalya and Lacey Evans fought in a hard-hitting last woman standing match on Raw and Natalya delivered a powerbomb off the stage through a table to Evans

Earlier this year she made her position clear about wanting to create history and blaze a trail for others to follow.

"For me, I just think it would be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there," she said in an interview with ESPN 1530's No Holds Barred."

"I think it'd be a huge step for WWE and a huge step for that country. It's something I want to be a part of."

The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey. pic.twitter.com/TeglMWzbZM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 30, 2019

Crown Jewel will also feature Tyson Fury's maiden contest as a WWE competitor when he faces Braun Strowman.

2:06 Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman faced off for the last time ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman faced off for the last time ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel

When Fury made his Crown Jewel match with Strowman official, the British boxer did so with a promise that he fully intends to knock out the Monster Among Men when the two giants meet.

Triple H has since said Fury's combination of showmanship and athleticism make him the 'perfect fit' for WWE.