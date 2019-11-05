WWE history-maker Natalya 'on cloud nine' after first women's Saudi match

Natalya made history in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE's first women’s match in the country

Natalya has spoken of the pride she felt at being part of the first WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia.

The Canadian veteran beat Lacey Evans in the first all-female bout at an event in the country at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view last Thursday.

The pair were visibly emotional after the match and Natalya spoke in glowing terms about the experience.

"It was really life-changing," she said. "To be able to open doors which have never been opened before for women and little girls all over the entire world, and to able to share that with the WWE universe, for me I'm on cloud nine."

In an interview with New York radio station Hot 97 FM, Natalya also revealed she had travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this year but her potential match with Alexa Bliss was cancelled.

"It was such an incredible experience," she said. "I went in May with Alexa Bliss and we were hopeful of doing the first women's match then but it didn't happen.

"Then on this trip myself and Lacey Evans were asked to come but we knew it might not happen so we took our gear and everything we'd need for this match.

"But Michael Cole found us and told us we were doing it this time."