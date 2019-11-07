WWE: AJ Styles & The OC lead invasion of NXT as inter-brand war intensifies

A massive six-man tag team match between Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle and The OC devolved into mayhem

AJ Styles and The OC issued a retaliation for the NXT attacks on SmackDown and Raw by invading Full Sail.

The tone was set at the start of the evening, when Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson blindsided all four members of the Undisputed Era, even going as far as leaving Bobby Fish as a bloodied mess after a chokeslam through a table.

The Raw trio then made their way to ringside, declaring they were taking over NXT.

2:58 NXT superstars made their presence felt on Raw this week NXT superstars made their presence felt on Raw this week

Such a proclamation did not sit well with Tommaso Ciampa, who brought back-up in the form of Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, two men who left their mark on both Raw and SmackDown in the past week.

That confrontation led to a six-man tag-team match in the NXT main event, a contest which caught the eye with several brutal moments before reaching an intriguing climax.

Ciampa seemed to have the match well in hand with Styles set up for The Fairytale Ending until the shock arrival of Finn Balor, who has made no secret of his desire to challenge for the NXT title which Ciampa also covets.

Bálor planted Riddle with the 1916 DDT on the outside and if their reciprocated hand gestures were any indication, they seemed to suggest an alliance - or at least a truce - with Styles, a callback to their days together in Japan.

Not to be outdone, Cole seized the chance to avenge The OC's earlier ambush, taking to the ring and flooring The Phenomenal One with a superkick before wiping out Ciampa with The Last Shot.

With that, Cole and Balor were the only ones left standing, providing fans with more questions than answers as the road to Survivor Series continues.