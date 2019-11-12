WWE Raw invaded by NXT UK wrestlers as WALTER attacks Seth Rollins

4:39 Brutal WWE UK champion WALTER made his presence felt on this week's Raw Brutal WWE UK champion WALTER made his presence felt on this week's Raw

With Raw taking place in Manchester this week, several members of the NXT UK roster chose their moment to strike.

Raw and SmackDown have both found themselves on the receiving end of impromptu attacks from participants on WWE's black-and-gold brand in the build-up to the three-way battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

Last night it was the turn of the British division of NXT to make their mark, led by current WWE United Kingdom champion WALTER and his Imperium faction.

Seth Rollins made an open challenge and invited the best Britain had to offer to face him one on one, an offer WALTER gladly accepted with the promise of yet another NXT takeover.

That match did not go the distance, however, with WALTER's Imperium acolytes making their presence felt with a four-on-one attack on Rollins.

Back-up was duly provided by the Street Profits and Kevin Owens, who returned to a huge ovation from the Manchester crowd, leading to a four-against-four match between the two groups.

WALTER provided several illustrations of his fierce power and unique ability in a chaotic match which eventually came to an end when Rollins pinned Alexander Wolfe following a Stomp.

Imperium were not the only NXT representatives in Manchester for Raw, with Shayna Baszler following up her appearance at SmackDown with another interruption on the red brand.

SmackDown women's champion Bayley was also in attendance to keep an eye on proceedings in the Kabuki Warriors' tag title defence against Becky Lynch, who she and Baszler face at Survivor Series, and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch was distracted by a ringside scrap between Bayley and Baszler, giving Asuka time to get the victory by roll-up, and things got even worse for the Lass Kicker after the match when Bayley launched her into the barricade.