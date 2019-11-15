WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan to appear on Miz TV

1:33 The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan during a conversation with Sami Zayn on last week's SmackDown The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan during a conversation with Sami Zayn on last week's SmackDown

Daniel Bryan will appear on Miz TV tonight, one week after he was attacked backstage by The Fiend.

There will be plenty of topics on the agenda discussion, with the Fiend's involvement just one of several issues with which Bryan is currently contending.

The former WWE champion has appeared conflicted for weeks with the prospect of aligning himself with Sami Zayn and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Live WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Last week, the Fiend - who is also the Universal Champion - took Bryan out with the Mandible Claw, appearing seemingly out of nowhere backstage when Zayn tried to finally pin Bryan down for a definitive answer.

Will Bryan finally have an answer? What will he have to say about the brutal attack at the hands of Wyatt? And then there's Bryan's turbulent history with The Miz himself...

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode challenge Shorty G and Mustafa Ali for their places in the SmackDown squad for Survivor Series

Survivor Series places up for grabs

It hasn't taken long for an uprising on Team SmackDown. As the blue brand prepares for battle at Survivor Series, King Corbin is already wielding his royal influence to shape the squad.

After being named to Team SmackDown, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G had their merits called into question by Corbin. The King's preferred running mates: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The comments caught the ire of Ali and Shorty G, who feel they've continually proved their status as elite competitors among the blue brand's roster and that the victory as members of Team Hogan at Crown Jewel was a prime example of that.

King Corbin would respond by laying down the challenge and Mustafa Ali & Shorty G's acceptance sets the stage for a huge SmackDown showdown against Ziggler & Roode - with places in the Survivor Series team on the line.

0:54 Bayley secured some revenge on last night's NXT, attacking Shayna Baszler with a chair Bayley secured some revenge on last night's NXT, attacking Shayna Baszler with a chair

Cross to face Bayley for Survivor Series spot

Nikki Cross' pursuit of a place on SmackDown's Survivor Series squad has led her directly into the path of a fairly frequent recent foe of hers - the blue brand champion Bayley.

This week, Cross requested a role in the team from captain Sasha Banks, who said she would be included as long as she could beat her friend and former Boss n Hug Connection tag-team partner.

Bayley has got the better of Cross in recent meetings but is likely to be on the lookout for a certain NXT superstar after her blindsiding of Shayna Baszler at Full Sail on Wednesday night.