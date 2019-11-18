WWE Raw: Seth Rollins fights for Survivor Series place

Triple H has been courting Seth Rollins for a potential return to NXT

Seth Rollins' Survivor Series place is on the line tonight when he faces Andrade on Raw.

Rollins was the first name on the Raw team sheet for their three-way five-against-five Survivor Series match against superstars from SmackDown and NXT live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

But tonight's match is the latest chapter in what has become something of a crisis to the man known both as the Kingslayer and the Beastslayer for his previous career exploits.

He lost the Universal title to The Fiend in a grueling match at Crown Jewel and his place in the WWE world is an uncertain one at the moment, with an offer from Triple H to return to NXT and reboot his career still on the table.

Should Rollins lose to Andrade tonight he will be without a match for one of the biggest events of the year and heading into the end of 2019 in very uncertain waters after what has largely been a banner year.

In such a situation, Triple H's offer could become highly attractive, especially with NXT superstars increasingly making their presence felt on both Raw and SmackDown.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's women's tag title match against the Kabuki Warriors turned sour last week, when Bayley attacked The Man

Flair & Lynch to team up again

In a curious twist, the real-life partners of Rollins and Andrade - Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair - will team up to take on an as-yet-unnamed pair of opponents.

Both women are seeking a tag-team title run which would put them on a par with the only female Grand Slam champion in WWE history, their fellow Four Horsewoman Bayley.

Tonight's match, however, will not be against the current champion Kabuki Warriors, with Asuka scheduled to face Natalya in singles competition.

That could open the door for another NXT pair to land a pre-Survivor Series blow, with the added element of the continually-lurking presence of Shayna Baszler to be taken into consideration.

The Viking Raiders have been a dominant force on Raw since capturing the tag-team titles

Ryder & Hawkins make title challenge

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are back in the title frame after winning a triple threat qualifying match on WWE's recent European tour.

The former tag champions beat The OC and the Street Profits in Mannheim, Germany for the opportunity to take on current Raw title-holders the Viking Raiders.

That match will take place tonight and could have Survivor Series implications, with Erik and Ivar due to face The New Day and Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish in a three-way tag bout on Sunday night.