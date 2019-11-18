Booker T: CM Punk will wrestle again, possibly at Royal Rumble

CM Punk was hugely popular during his time in WWE, which came to a controversial end in 2014

Booker T believes WWE fans will see CM Punk in the ring again - maybe as soon as at the Royal Rumble.

Punk made his return to WWE television after an absence of almost six years last week, appearing on the company's "Backstage" show in the United States.

The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show's final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour's "Cult of Personality," Punk's entrance music during his storied in-ring career.

Punk's appearance has prompted speculation among fans that he will soon be returning to the ring, and although at this stage he is only employed in a pundit capacity for the Backstage show, Booker T feels that could change very soon.

"It's inevitable and seems like he's gonna have to transition back over to the other side," he told Bleacher Report. "The Rumble is coming up, and that might be a good time to make a transition after getting your feet wet for a few.

"He's gonna have the itch. Of course he's gonna get the itch.

"CM Punk is probably gonna look at the roster and say, 'Man, I think I can work better than this guy. Man, I know I can work better than him. Oh, good God. Coach, put me in the game! It's one of those type of deals."