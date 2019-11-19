WWE Raw ends in chaotic three-way brawl as NXT and SmackDown invade

Superstars from both NXT and SmackDown made their presence felt on a chaotic Raw last night

The build-up to Survivor Series reached boiling point on last night's Raw as NXT and SmackDown caused chaos.

The tone was set early in the evening when Seth Rollins' match against Andrade went the way of the former Universal champion by disqualification after he was attacked by the Lucha House Party.

Sporting SmackDown blue, the trio attacked in the hope of forming some kind of union with their fellow countryman but Andrade declined with extreme prejudice before seemingly calling a truce with Rollins, who will now captain the Raw team at Survivor Series.

But the big shockwaves came when Triple H arrived with an offer to Kevin Owens to rejoin NXT with the same type of offer he put in front of Rollins a fortnight ago.

NXT quartet the Forgotten Sons, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic were on hand to ensure The Game could convey his message, but they were attacked by a Raw squad while the Undisputed Era laid into Owens.

Triple H attempted to recruit Kevin Owens for NXT

That move intriguingly created an issue between Triple H and their leader Adam Cole, who exchanged words in the ring as Owens was beaten down, before The OC chased off the title-laden NXT faction.

The chaos was just a taste of what was to come later in the evening, with members of both rivals brands again making their presence felt later on Raw.

Seth Rollins and Andrade agreed a Survivor Series truce after an interruption by the Lucha House Party

Randy Orton selected Ricochet as his tag partner - again, an interesting choice - for a match against Raw champions the Viking Raiders.

In keeping with the theme of the evening, the match again ended in a non-result and with the fists and bodies flying everywhere.

As the melee ensued, Triple H appeared on the screen to announce an "open door" policy for this Wednesday's NXT.

"Anybody who wants to come to Full Sail and show what they're made of is free to do so," he said, to signal the latest chapter in the pre-Survivor Series war.