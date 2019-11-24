How to order WWE Survivor Series with Sky Sports Box Office

Survivor Series sees competitors from Raw, SmackDown and NXT collide for the first time in WWE history

Survivor Series takes place live in Chicago on Sunday night - and here's everything you need to know to see it on Sky!

Three teams of five combatants - one each from Raw, SmackDown and NXT - will go head to head in the traditional men's and women's elimination matches, with competitors from the black-and-gold brand involved for the first time.

Seth Rollins captains the men's Raw team with Charlotte Flair in charge for the Raw women, while Sasha Banks skippers the blue brand's ladies team with Roman Reigns leading the men.

There are also two huge title matches scheduled for Survivor Series, with The Fiend due to make the first defence of his Universal championship against Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar puts the WWE title on the line in a no-disqualification bout against Rey Mysterio.

Three of WWE's women's champions find themselves involved in an epic triple-threat battle with SmackDown champion Bayley taking on Raw's Becky Lynch and NXT title-holder Shayna Baszler.

Similarly, three tag-team champions will battle for brand supremacy as Raw's Viking Raiders, SmackDown's New Day and Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish of NXT will throw down in a mouth-watering contest.

And the all-champion clashes do not stop there, with Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura facing United States champion AJ Styles and Roderick Strong, NXT's North American champion.

You can book Survivor Series NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

SummerSlam will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, November 25 and 9pm on Thursday, November 28.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers, €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.