Scotland and Edinburgh prop Alasdair Dickinson announces retirement

Alasdair Dickinson won 58 caps for Scotland

Scotland and Edinburgh prop Alasdair Dickinson has announced his retirement from playing to take up an academy coaching role.

The 34-year-old accumulated 58 caps from 2007 to 2016 and appeared in three World Cups, while his club career encompassed spells with Edinburgh, Gloucester and Sale.

Dickinson is to begin work at the Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy in Edinburgh where he will specialise in scrum and contact area coaching.

"It's the natural progression to transition from playing to coaching," Dickinson said.

"It's obviously been a tough decision to retire but when you're getting a bit older, your body makes the decision for you.

"For me, my body just couldn't keep up with the demands of the professional game and I believe it's now a good time to call it a day."