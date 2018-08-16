Danny Cipriani set for Jersey court following nightclub incident

Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps earlier this summer

England and Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with assaulting police during an incident at a nightclub.

The 30-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest, common assault, larceny, and being disorderly on licensed premises.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Jersey Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

His club Gloucester said in a statement: "Gloucester Rugby are aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub."

The club confirmed he had been arrested and charged, and that he will be appearing in court.

"The club will be issuing no further comment at this time but will make a further announcement in due course," the statement added.

Cipriani made his first England start in a decade in their third Test win over South Africa in June

A States of Jersey Police spokesman said: "This afternoon [Wednesday] 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

"He was arrested at the early hours of this morning following an incident in Mulcaster Street in St Helier."

Cipriani recently returned to international rugby, making his first Test start for a decade during the tour of South Africa in June.

Following his return for England, Cipriani vowed to "do everything I can" to remain in the international set-up.

He joined Gloucester earlier this summer following the expiration of his Wasps contract.

His new club start the 2018/19 Gallagher Premiership season at home to Northampton on September 1.