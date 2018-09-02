Nigel Melville sees no reason to change RFU promotion/relegation system

Nigel Melville wants to keep promotion and relegation in place

Nigel Melville, the RFU’s Director of Professional Rugby, “doesn’t see any reason” why the promotion and relegation system between the Gallagher Premiership and Greene King IPA Championship should change at this point in time.

The issue of movement, and potentially halting movement, between the two leagues has been a much-discussed topic in recent seasons.

"We think about these things all the time," the 57-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I think that the important thing for me is the second tier of professional rugby in England, so that there is a second tier and teams can develop and can move up and down between the two.

"They always have done [moved up and down] and we want to keep that going. I don't see any reason at this point why we would change."

Melville was speaking to Sky Sports after London Irish's 20-7 win over Ealing Trailfinders on the opening weekend of the Championship.

Mark McCafferty has expressed his 'concerns' about some Championship clubs' readiness for Premiership life

Before the start of the new season Premiership Rugby's CEO Mark McCafferty said that he would have 'concerns' if a club like Ealing, who were second in the Championship last year, clinched promotion this season.

The Trailfinders' gate averaged 800 across the 2017/18 term and McCafferty's apprehension stems from fears that the club might not be Premiership ready on all fronts.

"I take his point," commented Melville. "Exeter wasn't like Exeter are today when they came up."

"They were playing originally at a dog track in Exeter, then they built on to another one, then they developed a stand and they've grown, developed and moved forwards.

"The dream is still there. The dream is there for Ealing, the dream is there for London Irish to get back into the Premiership so let's not take that dream away.

"This [dream of promotion] is a really important thing to the fans, to the players and to the club."

Sky Sports Analyst Will Greenwood is in full support of the current system remaining.

"I've long been a fan of promotion and relegation. All sports in this country tend to be based on that," said the World Cup winner.

"Clearly the business model for the owners might suggest actually 'let's close shop and we'll share the TV money each year and it will be a nice little divvy up and allow us to grow'. And you can spend more on a stadium.

"I understand the England context - that if there's no promotion and relegation perhaps a manager might not be too distressed if players aren't in a couple of games, because the top four allows them to win the grand title at the end of the season, coming second or third.

"But English sport is built on the dream. Don't put a glass ceiling in place.

"While I've to'd and fro'd I'm beginning to understand and listen to the arguments from McCafferty and the Premiership.

"If you ask me, do I want to maintain promotion and relegation? Do I want to see clubs like this [Ealing] having the opportunity, clubs from division three, National 2, North and South, having aspirations to go up and get better each year and one day play at Welford Road? I'm not taking that away."

In addition to discussing club movement, Melville also highlighted the importance of the Championship from a player development perspective.

"I think one of things that we noticed is that in player development terms, it's fantastic. You get these sunrise players, the young players, playing here on Saturdays.

"I like players to wake up on Sunday knowing that they've played on a Saturday and that's really important to me. Not done bench pressing all week, been in the gym all week and then sat on the bench at the weekend and not played.

"You want them playing and the Championship offers that opportunity. If you can get these younger players playing in the Championship and it makes them really competitive and ready to motor into the Premiership, I think that would be really good."

Bristol Bears marked their return to the Premiership with a victory over Bath

The recent movement between the two leagues has had a familiar pattern, Melville acknowledged that, but doesn't believe that it may always be that way in the future.

"There are '13' teams in the Premiership, one comes down, goes on the naughty step for a year and they go back up. In the last seven seasons, five have done that, but it doesn't mean that it can't change.

"It could happen this season. It didn't happen last season but it's closing, the gap is closing.

"I saw that Coventry had a great win against Jersey and everyone is saying that Jersey are going to be strong. You've got Bedford who are strong, Doncaster who are strong, Yorkshire are there.

"There are lots of teams now who are competing. They will have seen this [between Ealing and London Irish] and thought, 'We can compete when we play Irish. Big game.' "