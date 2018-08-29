Will Greenwood's rugby podcast: The All Blacks, John Mitchell, new laws and 2018/19 season previews

Will Greenwood, Stuart Barnes and Rupert Cox discuss the All Blacks, John Mitchell, and the upcoming domestic season in our first podcast of 2018/19.

The All Blacks have raced to the top of the Rugby Championship standings after just two rounds, with five competition points separating them and the second-place Springboks. Can anyone catch them in this tournament and beyond?

The team also turn their attention to another Kiwi, John Mitchell, who is on the brink of being confirmed as part of Eddie Jones' England coaching setup. Greenwood shares his knowledge on Mitchell before taking on Barnes in a five-question quiz.

There's also time to preview the upcoming Gallagher Premiership, Guinness PRO14 and Top 14 campaigns, with each pundit picking his best new signing in each competition. Next they turn their attention to the Greene King IPA Championship, with the opening weekend seeing Ealing Trailfinders take on London Irish on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.