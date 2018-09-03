Bristol's Charles Piutau does not need shoulder surgery and should not miss more than two months

Charles Piutau should be back from his shoulder injury sooner than had initially been feared

Bristol have been boosted by the news that New Zealand international full-back Charles Piutau does not require surgery and could return from a shoulder injury by the end of October.

The Bears, who made an ideal return to the Gallagher Premiership with a 17-10 win over west country rivals Bath on Friday, had expected to be without the 26-year-old for as long as six months following the injury sustained in the pre-season clash with Connacht.

However, a consultation on Saturday had promising news, which the Bears announced on Monday.

Head coach Pat Lam said: "We had some really positive news regarding Charles' shoulder following the surgical consult and it's great that he won't be sidelined for too long.

"We don't want to lose somebody of Charles' ability for any amount of time, but that's the nature of the sport and it really underlines the importance of having depth and quality in every position.

"Charles is a hugely positive person and he's raring to go with his recovery. He's desperate to play for Bristol Bears and contribute to the team.

"He will play a big part for the club this season and will be in the mix, battling for a place in the side, in the not too distant future."

Piutau, capped 17 times by the All Blacks, previously played for Wasps and joined Bristol in the summer after two years at Ulster.