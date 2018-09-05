Tyrrells Premier 15s 2018/19 season preview

Saracens Women start the defence of their title away from home against Firwood Waterloo Ladies

The new Tyrrells Premier 15s season starts on Saturday, with Loughborough Lightning hosting Richmond FC at Loughborough Students RFC.

The match is the first of five Saturday fixtures spanning over the course of the afternoon and it marks the start of a season when more matches will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The first encounter in front of our cameras will be at the start of Round 2 on Saturday, September 15. Wasps FC Ladies will take on Loughborough Lightning in a double-header at Trailfinders Sports Club.

After the Tyrrells Premier 15s match, Ealing Trailfinders will face Yorkshire Carnegie in the Greene King IPA Championship and both games will be live on Sky Sports Action.

The 10 clubs that took part in the inaugural Tyrrells Premier 15s season will again line up against each other. Promotion and relegation will not be a feature of the competition within the first three years of its inception.

The teams will play each other home and away before the top four move into the semi-final play-offs. The semi-finals will be straight one-match shootouts this term and will not take place over two legs like they did last season.

With pre-season preparations completed and matches approaching at a rate of knots, we take a whistle-stop tour across the 10 clubs.

Bristol Bears Women

Head Coach: Kim Oliver

Last season's position: 6th place (W9, L9)

Bristol Bears Women finished their pre-season preparations with a nine-try victory and that, coupled with the men's Premiership win last Friday, means the mood is high at the Bears right now.

Keep an eye out for international prop Sarah Bern within their squad. She has rejoined the club after spending the inaugural Tyrrells Premier 15s season at Gloucester-Hartpury RFC.

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks

Head of Programme: Justin Loveridge

Last season's position: 8th place (W4, D1, L13)

A trio of home fixtures will commence Darlington Mowden Park Sharks' 2018/19 Premier 15s season as they host Worcester Valkyries, Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC and Saracens Women.

This term the side will be without the considerable experience and influence of Katy Daley-Mclean after her move over the summer to Loughborough Lightning.

Scotland centre, Lisa Thomson, is a player that has moved in the other direction and the 20-year-old arrives after plying her trade at French Top 8 side Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois last season.

Firwood Waterloo Ladies

Head Coach: Giles Heagerty

Last season's position: 9th place (W2, D2, L14)

Firwood Waterloo Ladies have a new head coach at the helm this season in the form of Heagerty. He joins having previously coached England U18s and been director of rugby at Macclesfield.

Heagerty's side will start their campaign home against the reigning champions before heading on the road to face Richmond FC.

Over the course of the season, fans will be eager to see the progression of Sarah Beckett and Tysh Harper, the duo were part of England's U20 Tri-Nations Cup victory over Canada this summer.

Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC

Head Coach: Susie Appleby

Last season's position: 4th place (W11, D1, L6); losing semi-finalist

Head coach Appleby, who won 65 caps for England over a 10 year period, took her side to France during pre-season.

The training camp included two friendlies and the time away together should have set them on their way nicely for a season-opener against Harlequins Ladies. Two other pre-season friendlies also gave Appleby the opportunity to hand game time across the breadth of her squad.

At the 2018/19 season launch day, Rachel Lund highlighted their key focus of progression on from last season's play-off finish and continuing to build as a side.

Harlequins Ladies

Co-Head Coaches: Karen Findlay and Gary Street

Last season's position: 2nd place (W15, L3); losing finalist

Co-head coaches Findlay and Street continue at the helm of last season's finalists and this term are joined by former Harlequins Ladies and England scrum-half Amy Turner. After her retirement from playing, she takes up an Assistant Coach position.

Scotland forward Jade Konkel and Ireland prop Leah Lyons are moving into the ranks. Konkel is arriving after spending time as full-time professional in France and Lyons cut her cloth at Highfield RFC and Munster.

Loughborough Lightning

Head Coach: Rhys Edwards

Last season's position: 5th place (W10, D1, L7)

As far as off-season recruitment goes, Loughborough Lightning has created waves in the Tyrrells Premier 15s with a trio of Red Roses arriving to the franchise that was newly formed for last season.

With 99 international caps, 464 international career points and as the World Cup 2014 winning captain, Katy Daley-Mclean's CV speaks for itself and her influence is set to be vast.

Prop Justine Lucas, described by Edwards as an "excellent scrummager", should add considerably to their set-piece while Jo Brown is an "abrasive" back row player.

Richmond FC

Head coach: Jonathan Griffin

Last season's position: 7th place (W7, D1, L10)

Richmond's head coach, Griffin, made his position about their 2018/19 season's goals very clear leading into the new term and their articulated aim is to secure a top four position.

Jess Wooden, who was part of Harlequins' march to the Premier 15s final last season, joins their squad and centre Vicki Jackson also arrives from Wasps.

Saracens Women

Head coach: Alex Austerberry

Last season's position: 1st place (W15, D1, L2); Champions

Saracens Women come into this season with their cards marked and new head coach Austerberry will be well aware of that. They secured 15 bonus points during their 18 league regular matches last season and coupled that flair with the best defence in the competition.

Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah McKenna and Chantelle Miell are three of the 'new' faces within their ranks.

Fleetwood's power and dynamism will be well known to those with Saracens in their hearts. McKenna also returns to outfit while Miell will arrive in October after finishing her time in Australia with Sydney University.

Wasps FC Ladies

Director of Rugby: Giselle Mather

Last season's position: 3rd place (W13, L5); Losing semi-finalist

With Giselle Mather at the helm, Wasps FC Ladies are spearheaded by great experience.

Although Rochelle Clark, England's most capped player has now retired from international rugby, she will still be an integral part of Wasps FC Ladies' season. As will fellow international retiree, and prolific full-back, Danielle Waterman.

Flanker Claire Molloy has joined the club alongside Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney and Team GB Olympian, Amy Wilson Hardy.

Worcester Valkyries

Director of Rugby: Roy Davies

Last season's position: 10th place (W0, D1, L17)

Worcester Valkyries have enhanced their squad during the off-season with a number of internationals to try and boost their league fortunes including winger Lydia Thompson, returning after time with England Women Sevens.

New Zealand rugby league international Lisa Campbell is back in the Valkyries' mix after taking a season off as a result of work commitments. As a former club captain, she will bring strong leadership and Laura Keates, England tighthead prop, is fit-again and joins the side after a season-long injury.

Watch the first Tyrrells Premier 15s match on Sky Sports live on Saturday 15 September when Wasps FC Ladies will take on Loughborough Lightning as part of the double header at Trailfinders Sports Club.