Dylan Hartley a possible inclusion in England training squad named on Thursday

Dylan Hartley could be named in England's training squad on Thursday

England will name their first training camp squad of the season on Thursday when there could be a return for Dylan Hartley.

Hartley, England's regular captain, has been unable to play since March, missing the end of last season and the summer tour to South Africa after suffering concussion for the third time in his career.

The 32-year-old was advised to take the summer off and admitted in April that another head injury could force him to bring an abrupt, and premature, end to his playing career.

But the hooker has trained with club side Northampton over the summer and could return to give Eddie Jones a boost after England endured a tough series against the Springboks.

Owen Farrell captained England in Hartley's absence in South Africa, where a third Test defeat only denied the hosts a series whitewash.

Hartley needs to win seven more caps to reach his century, and could do that before the 2019 Rugby World Cup if he is able to force his way back into Jones' squad.

Jones is also expected to hand calls to a number of uncapped players as he kicks off preparation for the Autumn Internationals and starts his long-range planning for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.