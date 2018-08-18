Danny Cipriani 'positive influence' says Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann

Danny Cipriani did not feature for Gloucester in their pre-season game against Ulster

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has described Danny Cipriani as a "positive influence" at the club despite this week's incident at a Jersey nightclub.

Cipriani pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest during a confrontation in St Helier on Wednesday and was subsequently fined £2,000.

The fly-half, who had only recently returned to the England set-up, must appear before an independent disciplinary hearing next week after he was charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Cipriani has been publicly backed by his club, who have accused the RFU of "singling out" the 30-year-old.

Speaking after a pre-season win over Ulster, for which Cipriani was left out, Ackermann praised the player's conduct in his short time with Gloucester.

"The players are embracing him. It is unfortunate the incident happened, but it is out of line with what was reported," Ackermann told Gloucestershire Live.

"The players know his side and they back him and believe in him 100 per cent. We are totally focused on the job ahead.

"Credit to Danny, he has slotted in with the team and has put it behind him. He is a positive influence and has already contributed a lot to the team.

"He's a positive influence around the team, he's encouraging the team even now after the boys came in the changing room after this game.

"We're very happy with how he's slotted in with the team.

"This week was brilliant because he made his friends now and people know now what expectations and pressure he's under and everyone now is closer to Danny and see him as part of the team."