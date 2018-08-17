Danny Cipriani charged by RFU after Jersey arrest

Danny Cipriani started his first Test for England in 10 years against South Africa earlier this year

Danny Cipriani has been charged by the RFU for 'conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game' after pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest in Jersey.

The 30-year-old was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £250 to a police officer after pleading guilty to the offences, which occurred during an incident outside a nightclub in Jersey.

Cipriani issued a statement following his court appearance, saying he was "truly sorry" for what he had done and "mortified" by his actions.

Cipriani was in Jersey as part of his club side Gloucester's pre-season preparations

However, the RFU has now decided to charge Cipriani, with head of discipline David Barnes saying: "We have high standards that we expect across the game, in line with rugby's core values, from all those involved within it."

A hearing will take place next week in front of an independent disciplinary panel, although the exact date, time and members of the panel are yet to be decided.

Cipriani has 16 caps for England, although he only returned to the international fold this summer when Eddie Jones took him on tour for the three-Test series in South Africa.