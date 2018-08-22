Danny Cipriani named in Gloucester team for pre-seaon game against Dragons

Danny Cipriani still faces an RFU disciplinary hearing

Danny Cipriani has been named in the Gloucester team for Thursday's pre-season friendly against the Dragons at Kingsholm.

The Gloucester and England fly-half faces an independent disciplinary hearing in Bristol on Wednesday after being charged by the Rugby Football Union with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game."

He could face a fine and/or ban if the complaint is upheld, just two months after making his first England start in a decade when he featured in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Cipriani was last week fined £2,000 by Jersey Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following an incident that took place on Gloucester's pre-season tour.

Gloucester have selected Cipriani in the number 10 shirt for their final game before beginning their Gallagher Premiership campaign against Northampton on September 1.

If he is free to play, it will be the 30-year-old's Gloucester debut following a high-profile summer move from their Premiership rivals Wasps.

1:26 Cipriani should keep his England place, says Stuart Barnes Cipriani should keep his England place, says Stuart Barnes

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has questioned the RFU's decision to charge Cipriani.

Gloucester have accused the RFU of singling out Cipriani and the RPA believes a line should now be drawn under the incident.

The RPA said it would be raising concerns with the RFU.

"Given that it related to an off-field, non-rugby related incident that occurred on club time, and had already been dealt with by the Jersey courts, we believe that it was appropriate for the matter to be dealt with by the club through its own disciplinary procedures," an RPA statement read.

"As Gloucester have now completed this process, we believe this should close the matter."