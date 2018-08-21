Rugby Players' Association questions Danny Cipriani's RFU charge

Gloucester fined Danny Cipriani £2,000 following the incident in Jersey

The Rugby Players' Association has questioned the RFU's decision to charge Danny Cipriani following his arrest in Jersey.

The Gloucester and England fly-half was charged with 'conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game' by the governing body after pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest following an incident outside a nightclub.

Cipriani was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £250 to a police officer while Gloucester issued an identical fine and ordered him to undertake 10 hours of community service.

Gloucester have accused the RFU of singling out Cipriani and the RPA believes a line should now be drawn under the incident.

1:26 Stuart Barnes believes Cipriani should keep his place in the England squad despite his arrest in Jersey Stuart Barnes believes Cipriani should keep his place in the England squad despite his arrest in Jersey

They said in a statement: "The RPA was surprised to learn the RFU had charged Danny Cipriani with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.12.

"Given that it related to an off-field, non-rugby related incident that occurred on club time, and had already been dealt with by the Jersey courts, we believe that it was appropriate for the matter to be dealt with by the club through its own disciplinary procedures.

"As Gloucester have now completed this process, we believe this should close the matter.

"We will be raising this directly with the RFU."