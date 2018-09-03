Leicester Tigers sack head coach Matt O'Connor

Matt O'Connor leaves Leicester after just one game of the new season

Leicester Tigers have announced the departure of head coach Matt O’Connor with immediate effect.

It follows a 40-6 defeat by Exeter on the opening weekend of the Gallagher Premiership season, in which Leicester conceded four tries in final 20 minutes.

O'Connor rejoined Leicester for a second spell in March 2017 and guided the Tigers into the Premiership semi-finals at the end of that campaign before a fifth-place finish last season.

Assistant coach Geordan Murphy, an eight-time Premiership title winner and double European champion, has been placed in interim charge.

Leicester chairman Peter Tom said: "Matt was appointed head coach in April 2017 on the basis of his previous Premiership experience and his knowledge of the club.

"But we believe the time is right to make this change in the best interests of the Tigers moving forward.

Exeter ran in four tries in the last 20 minutes against Leicester Tigers

"We would like to thank Matt for his hard work and commitment to the club in two spells at Welford Road, and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Former Tigers captain Murphy will assume control of team affairs immediately alongside coaches Mark Bakewell, Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon.

Tom added: "As a club, Leicester Tigers will always aspire to challenge for major honours in the incredibly competitive arena of professional elite club rugby and everyone at the club will fully support Geordan and the management group in driving the team forward.

"Geordan knows the expectations and ambitions of the Tigers as well as anyone after more than 20 years here as player and coach, and we wish him and the team the very best for the challenges ahead."