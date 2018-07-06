Billy Vunipola will come back even better, says Saracens coach Alex Sanderson

England's Billy Vunipola was forced off at half time in the second Test against South Africa

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson thinks Billy Vunipola will come back stronger from his latest injury setback and could peak at the 2019 World Cup.

Vunipola refractured his right arm during England's summer tour of South Africa, just two months after returning to action following an initial break suffered in January.

However, the 25-year-old No 8 did not require surgery and has resumed work with the Gallagher Premiership champions.

"His arm's fine, his arm's healing well, he's back in the club," said Sanderson.

"He's been doing bits and bobs and he'll be back in the week after next, not full training but rehab.

"I hope and I pray and I think the bad luck he's had might have come at the right time for him with respect to England and this World Cup; that he'll see this World Cup through injury free because he's a big part to play in that side as well.

"Every time Bill's come back, he's been better for it."

Vunipola will look to hit the ground running when champions Saracens begin their Premiership title defence against Newcastle on September 2.