Injury-ravaged Australia forced to ring changes for New Zealand showdown

1:25 Michael Cheika and Steve Hansen are both relishing the prospect of facing each other in Sydney on Saturday Michael Cheika and Steve Hansen are both relishing the prospect of facing each other in Sydney on Saturday

Australia coach Michael Cheika has been forced to revamp his front row and gamble on an untested centres pairing for Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand.

The Wallabies are desperate for a win in Sydney this weekend in a fixture that doubles as the first Bledisloe Cup Test. But they were dealt a blow when loose-head Scott Sio failed a fitness test.

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

His shoulder problem means Tom Robertson has been drafted into the front row, alongside recalled hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and veteran Sekope Kepu at blindside.

"He (Sio) could do certain things and he couldn't do others and it was 50/50 but I prefer to call it relatively early in the week and give him a chance to get ready for next week and give Tom a chance to prepare well for this week's contest," said Cheika.

Tom Robertson (right) will be making just his third Test start

"Roberston is only young and coming in on the scene but I think he's had his best year in the pro game by far.

"I think his season with the Waratahs was excellent and in particular in relation to his work ethic."

Being selected for a Bledisloe match is life-changing for Robertson, who grew up watching the annual trans-Tasman battle.

"I (watched) the Bledisloe Cup since I was a kid and to actually be starting in one is a dream come true and I just want Saturday to come quickly," he said.

Reece Hodge has been drafted in at 13 for All Blacks clash

"I think I'm a lot fitter this year and that's allowed me to do more things on the field and not just have more carries and tackles and whatnot, that doesn't really matter, it's the quality of that involvement."

Injuries to Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerivu mean Reece Hodge starts in the No 13 jersey for the first time, combining with Kurtley Beale in the centre.

0:43 New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster is looking forward to seeing his side tested in Sydney New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster is looking forward to seeing his side tested in Sydney

There was some good news for Cheika, who is seeking to end a 15-year Bledisloe losing run, with skipper Michael Hooper and wing Dane Haylett-Petty overcoming injury concerns.

Melbourne Rebels utility back Jack Maddocks is in line to make his international debut after being named on the bench.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia; 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Allan Alaalatoa, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Jack Maddocks.