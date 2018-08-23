Franco Mostert returns for South Africa's clash with Argentina

Franco Mostert was rested ahead of South Africa's win over Argentina in Durban

South Africa have recalled lock Franco Mostert in the only change to their starting line-up for the Rugby Championship return match against Argentina in Mendoza.

The forward, who was recently signed by English Premiership side Gloucester from Johannesburg-based Golden Lions, replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit, who drops to the bench.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has also added tighthead prop Wilco Louw and lock RG Snyman to his substitute options for Saturday night's showdown, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Erasmus said: "Franco needed rest after the Super Rugby campaign and the June internationals against England and we did not consider him for Durban.

"He has been our first-choice number five lock and that is why is starting in Mendoza this Saturday."

South Africa came from nine points behind during the first half in Durban last Saturday to score a bonus-point 34-21 victory. They share first place with New Zealand.

Erasmus resisted the temptation to reshuffle his back row of flankers Francois Louw and captain Siya Kolisi and number eight Warren Whiteley.

"I want to build more continuity and this combination now has another opportunity to play together and gain more experience," he said.

South Africa found the going tough during two previous visits to Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, a western city at the foothills of the Andes mountains.

The Springboks scraped a 16-16 draw in 2012 - the year the Pumas joined the southern hemisphere championship - and won 22-17 the following season.

"We have always rated Argentina as a very powerful team and we felt the game in Durban was physical," said Erasmus.

"They are going to step it up and I think they will come hard at our mauling, scrums and the breakdowns."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Francois Louw, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 8 Warren Whiteley.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Embrose Papier, Lionel Mapoe, Damian Willemse