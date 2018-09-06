South Africa ring changes for Australia Rugby Championship Test

Steven Kitshoff replaces Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira at loosehead prop

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look front row and shuffled his loose forwards for the Rugby Championship Test against Australia on Saturday.

Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Bongi Mbonambi will start next to Frans Malherbe, with Tendai Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx dropped to the bench for the clash in Brisbane.

With Francois Louw playing for Bath last weekend before flying to Australia, captain Siya Kolisi swaps to the openside with Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flanker. Louw is named on the bench.

Elton Jantjies is preferred to Handre Pollard at fly-half and partners Sale Sharks' Faf de Klerk at half-back, while Damian de Allende is named at inside centre for his first start of 2018.

Toulouse's uncapped outside back Cheslin Kolbe is named among the replacements.

2:43 South Africa suffered a 32-19 loss to Argentina in their last outing South Africa suffered a 32-19 loss to Argentina in their last outing

South Africa are looking to bounce back after losing in Argentina in their last Rugby Championship match, having won the opener against the Pumas in Durban.

"We are looking for a good response on Saturday against the Wallabies and I am sure that this side will be up to the task," said Erasmus.

"Australia, playing at home, will no doubt be highly motivated to bounce back, so we have to be ready for a huge contest.

"We have worked hard to rectify our errors of last week and we know the set piece and breakdown battles are going to especially be important.

"The Wallabies are known for their abilities at the breakdown and we will have to be accurate and disciplined in those areas."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damien de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Warren Whiteley.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.